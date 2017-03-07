Warren County wins Rumble on the Hill High School Bass Fishing Tournament

If you like to fish, but haven't yet taken the plunge for a Tennessee fishing license, you get a break Saturday.More
The team of Brent Hayes and Dave Hix caught a 5 bass limit weighing 25.92 pounds edging out the field of 124 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the June Hunter Oil, Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting that there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend...More
