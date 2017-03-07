Warren County wins Rumble on the Hill High School Bass Fishing Tournament

SPARTA, TN (WRCB) – The team of Matthew and Samuel Vandagriff from Warren County High School caught a 5 bass limit weighing 15.29 pounds, topping a field of 108 teams to win The “Rumble on the Hill” High School Bass Tournament this weekend on Center Hill Lake.

For the win Matthew and Samuel earned $1,000.00 in scholarship money.

Evan Cauthron and Hayden Fox from Mt. Juliet High won the overall Big Fish award with a 5.02 pound Bass.

The second Big Fish award went to the Warren County Team of Daniel Hobbs and Sam Hobbs with a Bass weighing 4.82 pounds.

Complete results are posted here.