Man wanted for murder in Delaware arrested in Chattanooga

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A suspect connected to a 2015 murder in Delaware has been arrested in Chattanooga. 

Bobby Taylor was arrested by CPD officers on Sunday, after officers were called to Elena Drive on a unknown trouble call. Upon arrival, officers located a victim saying he had been assaulted by Taylor in a fight, but Taylor had fled to scene before police arrived. Officers found Taylor a short time later and were able to take him into custody. 

Taylor was charged with aggravated assault, and two other charges. He is in the Hamilton County Jail and is waiting to be extradited to Delaware. 

