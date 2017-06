The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has announced Tom Kaufman as the new Defensive Coordinator for the UTC Mocs football staff.

Mocs head football coach Tom Arth made the announcement on Tuesday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom and his wife Stephanie to the UTC family," stated coach Arth. "Tom is an exceptionally intelligent and talented football coach who brings great leadership, competitiveness and an intense motivation to recruit top level student-athletes.

Kaufman's most recent position was as a Special Team's Coordinator and Linebackers Coach at Syracuse University.



"As college teammates at John Carroll, Tom and I have been in the fight together and that gives me great confidence in knowing the type of person he is and the outstanding example he will set for our team at UTC," said Arth.