Judge: Evidence in deadly school bus crash to remain sealed

Johnthony Walker in court. WRCBtv.com photo Johnthony Walker in court. WRCBtv.com photo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A judge says evidence collected from a Tennessee bus crash that killed six school students must remain sealed to protect the 24-year-old bus driver's constitutional rights while he faces criminal prosecution.

Police say Johnthony Walker was speeding in November while driving 37 elementary students home from school. The bus left a curvy road, hit a utility pole, overturned and hit a tree. Walker was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving in the Chattanooga crash.

Several families are suing Walker and his employer, Durham School Services, over the crash.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2mxlTJM) reports Hamilton County Circuit Court Judge J.B. Bennett told plaintiffs' attorneys Monday that they cannot yet see video footage, engine control module data or other data provided by the bus company.

