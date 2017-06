Burning Brush Road in Catoosa County will be closed temporarily, beginning March 9, 2017, due to a scheduled a guardrail replacement.

Catoosa County Works department officials say Burning Brush Road will be closed to thru traffic between Poplar Springs Road and Boynton Drive.

The closure will last until the guardrail replacement is complete, weather permitting.

Officials suggest drivers to use the provided detour route map to find alternate ways to travel and also urge drivers to be prepared for traffic delays.

Catoosa County officials say they appreciate the patience and cooperation of everyone during this road improvement project.