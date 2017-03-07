UPDATE: Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured

UPDATE: T.B.I officials confirm that Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive Michael Gervais is in custody, after being captured in Louisiana Thursday night.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Hamilton County man to it's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.

49-year-old Michael Craig Gervais is wanted by both the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the T.B.I for one count of Rape of a Child, and three counts of Attempted Child Neglect.

Officials say Gervais was last seen in the Hixson area and that there is reason to believe he is armed and dangerous.

Gervais is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, he is 5'11" and weighs approximately 169 lbs.

Officials urge anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to call the T.B.I. at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.