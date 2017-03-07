Whitfield County deputies warn of phone scam

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a phone scam.

Deputies say someone is contacting citizens via telephone, and impersonating members of the Sheriff's Office in order to swindle money from them.

The Sheriff's Office has received a numbers of complaints from concerned residents who say an individual called them and identified himself as a member of the Court Services Division of the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect then advised the resident by phone that a warrant has been issued for their arrest for missing jury duty. Deputies say the suspect told victims that they must purchase a green dot card, load it with money, and provide the number to the caller in order to avoid arrest.

Deputies say one number that is being used by the scam callers shows up as (706) 318-9524.

If you receive a call like this, you are encouraged to hang up the phone and contact your local law enforcement agency.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office say they will never call and ask you to send money, or for money to be loaded on to a green dot card.