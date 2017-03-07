5 people arrested in Tuscaloosa prostitution sting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say five people have been arrested as part of a prostitution sting in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa police Lt. Teena Richardson said the operation was carried out on Friday by the department's Code Enforcement Division.

Richardson tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2memGx6 ) that undercover officers made contact with the suspects via the online sites Backpage.com and Skipthegames.com, as well as just encountering them on the street.

Those arrested were from Tuscaloosa, Ensley, Winfield, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

