5 people arrested in Tuscaloosa prostitution sting

The man was arrested on charges of misusing 911.More
The man was arrested on charges of misusing 911.More
Poole ultimately denied the request, telling the courtroom that there were too many risks involved.More
Poole ultimately denied the request, telling the courtroom that there were too many risks involved.More
Some eateries continue to have issues with improper food storage and cloths used to clean surfaces.More
Some eateries continue to have issues with improper food storage and cloths used to clean surfaces.More