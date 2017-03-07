Morning Showers and Afternoon Storms

Good Tuesday. We will be wet for much of the day. A front approaching will push in some scattered showers through the morning. This afternoon a line of storms will move in bringing periods of heavy rain, lightning, and some gusty winds. The storms will move over the Cumberland Plateau between noon and 2pm, through the Tennessee Valley between 2pm and 4pm, and east through the Blue Ridge Mountains between 4pm and 6pm. We may see a few remnant showers lingering into tonight, but overnight we will clear out and cool down a bit. Lows heading into Wednesday morning will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday afternoon we will be warm and sunny as the high reaches 70 degrees.

I expect much the same Thursday. It will be cool in the morning as we start in the upper 30s. We will soar once again in the afternoon with the high reaching a big 72 under ample sunshine.

Friday will be a nice end to the work week. We will have a few clouds moving in and the high will make it 68.

The weekend will start nice. Saturday will see increasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Rain will move in during the late afternoon and it will be rainy Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be MUCH cooler as we dry out through the day. Highs will be in the low 50s.

David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Spotty Showers, 58

Noon... Scattered Storms, 60

5pm... Scattered Storms, 65