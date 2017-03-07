March 7 job fair in LaFayette

Lookout Mountain Community Services of LaFayette are recruiting employees to work in Chattooga, Dade and Walker Counties.

A job fair will be held Tuesday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia Department of Labor's LaFayette Career Center at 200 West Villanow Street.

They are specifically looking for vehicle operators/drivers, customer service representatives, social service technical workers and human resources technicians.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED). Those who apply for the driver positions must be at least 21 years old and have a clean driving record for at least three years, while applicants for the customer service position must have at least one year of experience in that field.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume.