Work begins to replace the Gatlinburg Sky Lift

GATLINBURG, TENN. - Crews have started the work to replace the iconic Gatlinburg Sky Lift. 

Helicopters on Monday removed the existing towers from the hillside attraction. 

The operators determined the Sky Lift suffered too much damage in last year's wildfires to be repaired and instead needed to be completely replaced.

The upper viewing deck, including the gift shop, was destroyed; however, the street-level building was not impacted by the fire. 

Boyne Resorts operates the downtown Gatlinburg attraction. When it reopens, it'll also be getting a big seat upgrade. 

Sky Lift General Manager Randy Watson recently told 10News that the new chair lift will be using chairs with three seats instead of two. 

But Watson confirmed they'll be sticking with yellow for the color. He said they hope to have it back open in mid to late April. 

Helicopters will be flying in concrete for the new chair lift starting Tuesday morning, weather permitting.  

