Woman arrested for using several drugs in her children's presence

Police say a Chattanooga woman was doing several drugs while her children were in the same room.

A Chattanooga Police Officer responded to Cummings Highway to check on the welfare of four children. upon arrival, the officer noticed that 33-year-old, April Kostiuk was not in her right state of mind. And her four children told the officer she was acting weird. police found several Xanax pills and meth.

Kostiuk was arrested for four counts of child neglect and her sister took over custody of the children.