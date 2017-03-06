GBI arrests former Georgia Department of Community Supervision employee

In June of 2016, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (GDCS) to investigate allegations of an inappropriate relationship between GDCS employee Aldo F. Avila, 35, and a parolee/probationer under Avila’s supervision.

An investigation was conducted by the GBI Calhoun office and submitted to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. A Whitfield County Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment charging Avila with one count of sexual assault of a probationer or parolee.

Avila left the job at the Georgia Department of Community Supervision when the allegation was made.

"He resigned within a week of our department being notified of the allegation and launching our own internal investigation," said James Hill, Public Information Officer for GDCS, in an email to Channel 3.

Avila was arrested on Friday, March 3, 2017 and booked into the Whitfield County Jail. Avila was released on bond.