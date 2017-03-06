MTSU basketball ranked for the first time in school history - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

MTSU basketball ranked for the first time in school history

By Associated Press

WBIR - For the first time in school history, MTSU's men's basketball has been ranked in the Top 25.

The Blue Raiders were inserted at No. 25 in the Week 18 rankings in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Monday following their regular season finale.

MTSU (27-4,17-1) won the Conference USA regular season outright last week ahead of its conference tournament, which begins this Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.

Although this is the first time MTSU has been ranked, the Blue Raiders have picked up votes since early December in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll.

MTSU picked up a season-high 30 votes in the AP Top 25 this week, one spot away from a Top 25 ranking in that poll.

WBIR contributed to this story

