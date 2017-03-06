Alabama House committee meets on Bentley impeachment

Republican Gov. Robert Bentley takes the phone call from Rebekah Mason announcing his win for Alabama governor, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Montgomery, AL. Brynn Anderson / AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee is meeting on the impeachment investigation of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a Tuesday morning meeting to discuss the impeachment investigation.

The meeting comes after Chairman Mike Jones said he expects the committee to finish its work and make a recommendation to the House of Representatives before the session ends in May on whether Bentley should be impeached.

The probe began last year, when 23 House members signed impeachment articles against Bentley, accusing him of willful neglect of duty and corruption in office.

The impeachment effort was launched after Bentley's former law enforcement secretary accused his former boss of having an affair with a staffer and of interfering with law enforcement business. Bentley acknowledged making personal mistakes but denied the other accusations.

