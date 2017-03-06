Man accused of threats to GA congressman's staff due in court - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of threats to GA congressman's staff due in court

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
U.S. Rep. John Lewis. NBC photo U.S. Rep. John Lewis. NBC photo

ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta man accused of threatening the staff of U.S. Rep. John Lewis is set to appear in court for a hearing to decide whether he'll continue to be held in custody.

The detention hearing for 42-year-old Dante Antoine Rosser is set for 11 a.m. Monday in Atlanta.

Newly unsealed court records say Lewis' Atlanta-based staff members expressed "grave concerns" for their safety after Rosser visited their office, and also made repeated phone calls.

The FBI says he made 46 calls over a two-day period and demanded the congressman's staff seek "financial reparations" for his family.

The recently unsealed criminal complaint says Rosser threatened to "splatter their heads all over the ground."

He's charged with threatening to assault a federal official.

Rosser's public defender Nicole Kaplan has declined to comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.