Former Sen. Douglas Henry, longest-serving lawmaker, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally says in a Facebook post that former Sen. Douglas Henry, a larger-than-life former state lawmaker with the longest tenure in the history of the Tennessee General Assembly, has died. He was 90.

Longtime legislative aide and friend Nancy Russell told media that Henry died around 11:30 p.m. Sunday surrounded by family and loved ones in his West Meade home.

Henry, a Democrat, presided over the powerful Senate Fiance Committee for three decades until Republicans took over the upper chamber in 2007. But he was so respected by the majority party that they named him "chairman emeritus" and continued to give great deference to his views on financial matters facing the state until he retired in 2014.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam called Henry a primary reason the state is on solid financial footing. He says Henry's wisdom and perspective will be missed.

