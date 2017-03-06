The Latest: Ban halts entries for 6 Muslim-majority nations

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump accompanied by, from second from left, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sean Spicer .

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's new travel ban order (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump's new travel ban order will temporarily halt entries to the United States for people from six Muslim-majority countries who are seeking new visas.

That's according to a fact sheet distributed to lawmakers and obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump will sign the order on Monday. The new directive aims to address legal issues that arose from the original order, which was blocked by the courts.

According to the fact sheet, people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen who do not currently have valid visas will be blocked from coming to the U.S. for 90 days.

Iraq was originally included on the list of banned countries. But according to the fact sheet, Iraq was removed from the order after agreeing to increase cooperation with the U.S. government on vetting of its citizens applying for a travel visa.

3:20 a.m.

A revised executive order temporarily barring the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries and halting the nation's refugee program is headed to President Donald Trump.

A White House official says plans to roll out the order are on track for Monday. The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the order ahead of the official announcement.

The new order has been in the works since shortly after a federal court blocked Trump's initial effort, but the administration has repeatedly pushed back the signing as it has worked to better coordinate with the agencies that it will need to implement the ban.

Trump administration officials have said the new order aims to overcome legal challenges to the first.

