Catoosa County deputies arrest theft suspect

Deputies with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office have arrested a theft suspect.
Official say tips from concerned citizens helped identify Mike Deward Crumley of Dalton, Ga.
Deputies were searching for Crumley in connection to a theft that occurred on Feb. 27, 2017 at the BP gas station located on Hwy 41 and I-75.
The suspect was located and arrested March 3, 2017.
The driver hit speeds in excess of 120 mph with the AMBER Alert subject in the car's back seat.
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files