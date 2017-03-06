Catoosa County deputies arrest theft suspect

Deputies with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office have arrested a theft suspect.

Official say tips from concerned citizens helped identify Mike Deward Crumley of Dalton, Ga.

Deputies were searching for Crumley in connection to a theft that occurred on Feb. 27, 2017 at the BP gas station located on Hwy 41 and I-75.

The suspect was located and arrested March 3, 2017.