Neighbors: Tennessee landfill is community health threat

CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) - Neighbors of a landfill in Benton County say the 42-acre site is a threat to the community's health.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2mIixEQ ) reports the Environmental Waste Solutions landfill in Camden about 90 miles west of Nashville has prompted complaints that its contents have caused a sickening smell, left dusty residues on cars, tainted swimming pools and prompted small explosions from the combustion of heavy metals mixing with moisture.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation approved more than a dozen requests for the deposit of "special wastes" in the landfill from aluminum, coal and railroad industries, along with diesel fuel from a Superfund site. The landfill originally was allowed to accept shredded tires and demolition waste.

Camden officials have asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state's permitting process.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.