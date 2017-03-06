Woman accused of stealing $2.9M from Arizona, Georgia firms

PHOENIX (AP) - A woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling nearly $3 million from two different real estate companies she worked for in Arizona and Georgia.

Federal prosecutors say Shana Raelisa Johnson was indicted last week on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

Johnson was arrested in Marietta, Georgia last Tuesday by special agents with the Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigations unit and had her initial court appearance two days later in a Phoenix court.

Prosecutors say that between 2008 and 2016, Johnson allegedly embezzled $2.9 million from real estate companies that employed her in Phoenix and Atlanta.

She's accused of using company accounts to issue fraudulent checks and unauthorized electronic transfers and used the money to buy herself luxury cars, trips and expensive jewelry and clothes.

