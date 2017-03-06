Warm and Cloudy Today With Rain Storms Tuesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warm and Cloudy Today With Rain Storms Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Monday.  We are starting out with a few wet roads from light overnight showers.  We may see a sprinkle on and off through the day, but they will be few and far between.  Primarily we will be cloudy, warm, and breezy with the high reaching all the way to 70 this afternoon.

Tonight will also be mostly cloudy with the temperature dropping to the low 50s by Tuesday morning,.

A front moving through will push in some Tuesday morning showers.  By late afternoon, as the front moves in, we will see a good chance for thunderstorms.  I do not expect severe weather Tuesday, but some periods of heavy rain are likely along with the thunder and lightning.  Rainfall amounts will range from 3/4" to 1 1/2".

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and sunny.  Lows will be in the 40s and highs will rebound into the low 70s.

Friday expect clouds with scattered showers on and off through the day.  The high will reach 65.

Expect those scattered showers to continue into Saturday.  Rain will be likely and heavy at times late Saturday into Sunday morning.Sunday afternoon will be a bit cooler as we clear out and the high only gets to 53.

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning, so don't forget to "spring forward" and set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.   David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 52

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 63

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 70

