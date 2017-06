A LaFayette man was cutting a tree when it fell and killed him.

Captain Stacy Meeks with the LaFayette Police Department told Channel 3 it happened around 6 p.m. on Foster Mill Drive.

Meeks said Charles Garrett and two other men were cutting trees when one fell on him. When first responders arrived, they began CPR and took Garrett to the hospital where he later died.

The other two men were not hurt.