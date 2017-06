It was a battle for charity and bragging rights at this year's "Guns and Hoses" boxing event.

Local police officers and firefighters took to the ring to raise money for The Forgotten Child Fund and the YCAP Boxing Club. Both teams represent departments throughout the Hamilton County and Chattanooga metropolitan area. One round showcased two members of the YCAP Boxing Club.

Then it was onto were firefighters versus police. There was even an appearance in the ring by Chattanooga Police Chief Fletcher and Chattanooga Fire Chief Chris Adams.

Competitors were first matched by age, then boxing experience, then overall abilities.