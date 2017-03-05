Georgia Dome suites evacuated because of kitchen fire

ATLANTA -- A kitchen fire at the Georgia Dome caused several suites to be evacuated on Saturday during Monster Jam.

According to Atlanta Fire, there was a small fire at a concession area at the Dome. The fire department did not need to go to the scene because the fire was put out by the sprinkler system.

During the Dome's penultimate event, Georgia Dome security officials told 11Alive there was a grease fire in the kitchen.

Witnesses said most of the suites had been evacuated because of the fire. However, most fans remained in their sections and the event continued uninterrupted.

Video near the fire sent to 11Alive shows a smoky scene just outside the suites. The Georgia Dome's final event is Sunday. After that, it will be demolished. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is opening next door.

The Georgia Dome released the following statement later Saturday evening:

"During the Monster Jam event on Saturday, a small grease fire ignited inside a concession stand on the club level of the Georgia Dome. The fire was extinguished quickly by building systems without any injuries. The show continued without interruption, though some people were relocated from their seats because of the presence of smoke in the area."

11Alive contributed to this story.