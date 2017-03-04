Man charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault following shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault following shooting

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Early Saturday morning, Chattanooga Police responded to a Domestic Assault shooting at the 300 block of South Lyerly Street. 

Investigators say the shooting resulted in a domestic disorder between suspect and victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by the suspect, Anthony J. Jones, 27, the victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening. 

Upon police arrival Jones was taken into custody without incident at the hospital. 

Anthony Jones has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

