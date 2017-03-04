CPD: Man held woman hostage and tortured her for over 48 hours

(WARNING THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS)

A Chattanooga man is behind bars on a list of assault charges.

Chattanooga Police responded to an aggravated domestic assault at the Walgreen's parking lot on Highway 153, early Friday morning. Upon arrival, a female victim told police she had been held captive and tortured by her boyfriend, James Durand Favors III, 25, at his home on Gadd Rd.

The victim said Favors had taken her cell phone, which prevented her from seeking help.

Due to the severity of her injuries the victim was transported to a local hospital for immediate treatment. Once as the hospital the victim told police that Favors has held her against her will for at least 48 hours and repeatedly assaulted her. Specifically, the victim said that Favors would punch her in the face, cut her all over her body with a knife, and used a heated knife blade and stuck it between her legs.

Police were able to locate and arrest Favors Friday morning. He has been charged with aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment, and two other charges. His bond has been set at $545,000. Favors will be in court on March 8.