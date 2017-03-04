Tyner Academy senior leads project to repaint fire hydrants

More than a dozen fire hydrants in the Orchard Knob community got a fresh coat of paint this weekend thanks to one local high school student.

Deonte Carter, a Tyner Academy, decided to focus his Eagle Scout project on improving his neighborhood.

Carter has been a boy scout since he was three years old. Now nearly 21 merit badges later, a leadership project is the only thing standing in his way of achieving the Eagle Scout honor.

But thanks to about 15 volunteers he will achieve his goal quicker than he thought.

"I wasn't expecting that much people and I was sort of a little nervous at first because I've been up all night trying to get this situated," said Carter.

Carter said it meant a lot to be able to do something good for his community.

"They've been pushing me since I was a young kid to do something good and I finally realize that this is my time to help them."

Carter's friends, teammates, and mentors joined him in painting 21 fire hydrants all within an area bordered by Holtzclaw Street, East Third Street, Orchard Knob Avenue and McCallie Avenue.

Tennessee American Water Company donated five gallons of paint, brushes, traffic vests and cones, after hearing Carter's plans. The company routinely paints the fire hydrants as needed.

Larry Bowie has been a Scout Master since 1979. He said watching troops like Carter give back and grow is rewarding.

"I am so proud of Deonte he came into the troop a very shy kid; a very awkward kid and to see him now very strong very sure of himself and full of confidence to give instructions on this Eagle Scout project," said Bowie.

As Carter strives to be a positive role model, Bowie hopes the young scholar's work inspires others.

"Do something. whatever you can do, get passionate about it and do it," said Bowie.

Carter tells Channel 3, he plans to attend Tusculum College, located in Greenville, TN on a athletic scholarship to play soccer.