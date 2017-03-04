UPDATE: Reuben Foster expected to meet with NFL teams before pro day

UPDATE: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is expected to meet with NFL teams on the eve of the Crimson Tide's pro day.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on Twitter a copy of a letter Foster's agent sent to the 16 NFL teams he had been scheduled to meet with before the NFL sent him home from the combine.

Letter Alabama LB Reuben Foster sent to NFL teams, offering up another meeting with him: pic.twitter.com/pjzzzrOAhe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2017

The letter said he'd be available for three hours Tuesday evening in Alabama's linebacker meeting room and would answer questions about the confrontation with a hospital official that led to his early departure from Indianapolis.

Foster, the 2016 Butkus Award winner, is projected as a potential Top 10 pick. He's expected to attend Wednesday's pro day.

Messages left for Foster's agent Malki Kawa were not immediately returned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PREVIOUS STORY: By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that linebacker Reuben Foster, a potential top-10 pick, has been sent home from the NFL's annual combine.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL wasn't commenting on the situation. ESPN first reported Foster's departure, which it said followed a heated argument with a hospital worker.

Foster is widely considered the best inside linebacker coming out of college. He had surgery on his right rotator cuff after completing his senior season. That operation was to have kept him out of on-field drills at the combine.

Linebackers arrived Thursday and had initial hospital exams and X-rays. Their itinerary Friday included full physical exams. They'll meet the media and do their bench press Saturday with on-field drills Sunday.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.