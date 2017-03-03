UPDATE: Victims identified in death investigation in Polk Co.

File photo of Rav4 that is similar to the SUV sought by the TBI.

UPDATE: TBI has identified the victims in the death investigation in Polk County.

The investigation into the deaths of the two individuals, identified as Larry Jeffries 52, of Old Fort and Jeremy Walker, 27,, remains active and ongoing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier Saturday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found the vehicle connected to a death investigation in Polk County in Charleston, Tennessee.

A Bradley County Deputy located the vehicle. BSCO says on Saturday, while patrolling a deputy located the 2016 Toyota RAV4 connected to the death investigation in Polk County, TN at Love's Truck Stop located at 200 Lower River Rd. in Charleston, TN.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story updates.

UPDATE: The vehicle we were trying to locate in connection to a death investigation in Polk County has been found in Charleston, TN. pic.twitter.com/ueXi4QU7GV — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 4, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI is asking for your help with a homicide investigation that began early Friday morning in Polk County.

A family member discovered the bodies @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 3, 2017

Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross tells Channel 3, a family member found the two male bodies overnight on Amber Way in Old Fort.

Sheriff Ross says the deaths are very suspicious. Investigators are now calling this a homicide.

Sheriff Ross tells me two males are dead and it looks very suspicious. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 3, 2017

Investigators have been at the scene since 2:30 a.m. The TBI is now working with the Sheriff's Office at the request of District Attorney Stephen Crump.

A TBI spokesperson says agents are looking for a black 2016 Toyota Rav4, with Tennessee license plate T68-06Y. The SUV may have evidence that will help investigators determine how the two men died.

We're searching for a black Toyota Rav4 in connection to a death investigation in Polk County. DETAILS: https://t.co/AZAxhjjGxF pic.twitter.com/QidvH3MScY — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 3, 2017

The victims' names are not being released at this time.

If you know where to find the SUV or have any information about this case, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

TBI Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Vehicle Possibly Connected to Polk County Death Investigation https://t.co/I7x2Z204ZP — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 3, 2017

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene following this developing story.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.