HOA to homeowners who lost everything in Gatlinburg wildfires: Pay up

An aerial view shows destroyed homes the day after a wildfire that hit Gatlinburg. Paul Efird/News Sentinel

Some property owners in Gatlinburg’s Chalet Village, which was hit hard by November’s wildfire, say they’re getting hit again by the development’s homeowners’ association: assessed fees on properties that burned down.

Bruce Brock’s house burned at Christmas 2011, and he’d been working on it ever since, he said.

“We just finished our house three weeks before the (November 2016) fire,” Brock said. Now it’s gone again.

“We lost everything. That was our permanent residence,” he said. “Then we got a bill: $290.”