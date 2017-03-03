HOA to homeowners who lost everything in Gatlinburg wildfires: P - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HOA to homeowners who lost everything in Gatlinburg wildfires: Pay up

By Knoxville News Sentinel
An aerial view shows destroyed homes the day after a wildfire that hit Gatlinburg. Paul Efird/News Sentinel An aerial view shows destroyed homes the day after a wildfire that hit Gatlinburg. Paul Efird/News Sentinel
GATLINBURG, TN (News Sentinel) -

Some property owners in Gatlinburg’s Chalet Village, which was hit hard by November’s wildfire, say they’re getting hit again by the development’s homeowners’ association: assessed fees on properties that burned down.

Bruce Brock’s house burned at Christmas 2011, and he’d been working on it ever since, he said.

“We just finished our house three weeks before the (November 2016) fire,” Brock said. Now it’s gone again.

“We lost everything. That was our permanent residence,” he said. “Then we got a bill: $290.”

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

