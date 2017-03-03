University of Tennessee pays millions to former administrators who are now faculty

Former University of Tennessee Chancellor Jimmy Cheek will earn $340,650 annually as a professor, which is 75 percent of his chancellor's salary and nearly double that of the next highest-paid faculty member in the department.

Cheek’s contract does not stipulate a point in time when his salary would revert to department standards. In other words, the arrangement is for an unlimited time period.

UT President Joe DiPietro, who currently earns an annual salary of $465,618, has a similar deal for when he leaves his administrative position. He's contracted to earn 75 percent of his final base salary as president should he move to a 12-month faculty position in the College of Veterinary Medicine. His contract also specifies no time limit.