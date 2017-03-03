Retire in Margaritaville? Bring your flip-flops!

As the bulk of baby-boomers hit retirement age, housing for seniors continues to be a growth industry.

One new alternative to the traditional retirement community comes from one of Florida’s adopted sons, musician Jimmy Buffet.

Buffet has partnered with Minto Communities to launch a Latitude Margaritaville, a retirement community in Daytona Beach.

Ground has already been broken, and Latitude will open this fall near the World’s Most Famous Beach.

“We are excited to partner with Minto and believe this relationship will redefine lifestyle destination living in Daytona Beach,” said John Cohlan, chief executive officer of Margaritaville. “With Minto’s expertise in creating master planned developments and Margaritaville’s inherent ability to deliver fun and escapism, Latitude Margaritaville has the exact coordinates for those looking to live the Margaritaville lifestyle as they grow older, but not up.”

The community will feature walkable neighborhoods with a Town Center, complete with a bandshell for musical performances.

Buffet’s Margaritaville, based on the singer’s popular 1977 hit, has turned into a huge brand force of its own . They're located around the world, and typically have restaurants and gifts shops associated with them.

Latitude Margaritaville will, fittingly, be located near the Atlantic Ocean and offer a shuttle service to and from the beach for residents.

Daytona will be the first Latitude Margaritaville location, with more locations expected to be announced soon, according to the Latitude Margaritaville website.