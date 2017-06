A Cleveland couple has been charged with Theft after reportedly stealing over 32,000 lbs. of copper from the Eaton Corporation.

In January, officials with Eaton Corporation reported up to $94,000 worth of copper being stolen.

The two suspects were identified after evidence was collected by The Cleveland Police Department.

The suspects, Alex Scarbro and Alexandria Scarbro, appeared before the Bradley County Grand Jury on February 15, 2017, and were indicted for Theft over $60,000.

The suspects were arrested on February 28, 2017.

The couple also faces charges for Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy.