Tennessee is marking Arbor Day and Chattanooga is celebrating at Riverview Park with the planting of new trees.

On Friday, March 3, city officials are planting oak trees in an effort to improve the park and boost the neighborhood. This is just the start of trees being planted as part of the neighborhood street tree planting initiative.

Chattanooga will also be certified as a Tree City Community for the 27th year in a row. A ceremony will be held on March 3 at 11 a.m. with the Chattanooga Tree Commission, the city parks maintenance division and the Riverview Garden Club at Riverview Park on 1000 Barton Avenue.

On Saturday, March 4 starting at 9 a.m., the other 28 trees will be planted. Volunteers are welcome. Tools will be provided.