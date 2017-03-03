5 year-old's haircut gets worldwide buzz

(WAVE) A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world.

And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.

Jax Rosebush told his mother last Friday morning that he wanted his hair cropped extremely close when he got it cut over the weekend so he could look exactly like his friend Reddy. Jax said he couldn't wait for his teacher to see him Monday because she wouldn't be able to tell him and Reddy apart.

Jax's mother Lydia Rosebush was so amused by her conversation with Jax, she posted about it on Facebook later Friday morning. Her amusement goes a hair deeper than the obvious. You see, Jax is a little white boy. And the reason that's important to this story is because Reddy is black.

"He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut," Lydia wrote. "If this isn't proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don't know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair."