UPDATE: Georgia House backs bill allowing guns on college campuses

UPDATE: ATLANTA (AP) - Licensed gun owners could carry concealed handguns on public college campuses under legislation approved by the Georgia House.

Members voted Friday, 108-63, sending the proposal to the Senate. The bill is nearly identical to legislation vetoed last year by Republican Gov. Nathan Deal.

Rep. Mandi Ballinger of Canton sponsored this year's bill and added preschools to exempted areas, along with student housing and athletic venues. The measure would apply to anyone age 21 and up who holds a state-issued permit to carry a concealed handgun.

House Republicans argue that people on campuses have a right to protect themselves. Opponents fear the change would endanger students and staff.

The University System of Georgia has opposed the bill.

Georgia is among 17 states that ban concealed weapons on campuses.

PREVIOUS STORY: ATLANTA (AP) - House members plan to decide whether licensed gun owners can bring handguns onto college campuses.

Friday marks a key deadline for Georgia lawmakers. Legislative rules require bills to pass at least one chamber by the end of Friday to stay alive for the year.

There are ways around the deadline, but lawmakers try to pass as many bills as possible.

The GOP-controlled House is expected to again pass the campus gun bill despite Gov. Nathan Deal's veto of last year's version. The chamber also may vote on a bill that would label driver's licenses issued to immigrants with permission to be in the U.S. "ineligible voter."

The Senate plans to consider more than 30 bills, including requiring schools to test their water for lead by 2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.