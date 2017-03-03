Cool today, warming this weekend

Good Friday! Grab the coats this morning. It is a cool one. We are in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. It will remain cool and breezy all day with the high getting to only 53 this afternoon. It will feel even cooler as the winds blow from the north at 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be even colder. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s under clear skies. Despite the cold start, Saturday afternoon will be warm and pleasant with the high reaching 60 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Sunday will get even warmer as a front approaches from the west. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We will have a cloudy start to the week. With the clouds, Monday will be very warm in the upper 60s.

The front will finally move through slowly through the day Tuesday offering showers and thunderstorms on and off all day. Tuesday's high will reach 62.

A line of storms will move in Wednesday morning early, then we will clear out through the day.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

FRIDAY: