Haslam orders election to replace lawmaker who resigned - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam orders election to replace lawmaker who resigned

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
TN Gov. Bill Haslam gives his annual State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) TN Gov. Bill Haslam gives his annual State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam has issued a writ of election to replace former Republican state Rep. Mark Lovell, who resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation.

The Shelby County Election Commission has scheduled the primary for April 27 and the general election for June 15. An interim lawmaker will be appointed until a successor is elected to complete Lovell's unexpired term.

The House Ethics Subcommittee last month found Lovell had violated the Legislature's sexual harassment policy, though the panel did not disclose the allegations.

Lovell denied any misconduct in a statement issued but also issued an apology for what a spokeswoman called "any actions that may have been misconstrued as harassment."

Lovell was elected to the suburban Shelby County seat in November after defeating longtime incumbent Rep. Curry Todd in the primary.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.