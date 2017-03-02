Marietta park renamed after Marine killed in July 16 terror attack

In Marietta, Georgia, the signs went up in a park Wednesday night, renaming it after one of the five service men killed in the July 16th terrorist attack in Chattanooga.

Bells Ferry Park was renamed for Lance Cpl. Skip Wells, who was 21 when he and four other service members were gunned down nearly two years ago.

The new name will be "Marine Lance Corporal Squire 'Skip' Wells Park."

The park was a favorite place for the fallen soldier who often went there with his family.

Late last year, congress passed a bill renaming a post office after Wells.

