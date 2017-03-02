Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff appears in court - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff appears in court

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta man accused of threatening the staff of U.S. Rep. John Lewis appeared confused in court on Thursday before a judge ordered him held in jail.

FBI Special Agent David LeValley, who leads the agency's Atlanta office, said 42-year-old Dante Antoine Rosser was apprehended Thursday on a charge of threatening to assault a federal official.

The FBI says 42-year-old Dante Antoine Rosser repeatedly called the office of the Democratic congressman, demanding that his staff get money for his family, and then threatened a staffer by saying "I will blow your head off. You're dead."

The judge ordered that Rosser remain in jail pending a Monday hearing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman set a Monday bond hearing. Rosser's public defender Nicole Kaplan declined to comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.