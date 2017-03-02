2 students injured after car crashes head-on with school bus

MABLETON, Ga. (AP) - Officials in suburban Atlanta say five people, including two children, were injured after a car collided head-on into a school bus.

Cobb County Police spokeswoman Alicia Chilton tells local news media the two Bryant Elementary School students were released from the hospital Wednesday evening after the crash occurred earlier in the afternoon. Chilton says a woman driving a vehicle was leaving the scene of another hit-and-run when it crashed into the school bus.

Cobb school officials say the two children were the only students on the bus at the time of the accident.

Chilton says the woman was taken to the hospital with injuries. Her condition was not released.

Chilton says the driver in the first crash and bus driver were also hospitalized, but their conditions were unavailable.

Police haven't confirmed if charges will be filed.

