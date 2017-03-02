TWRA Announces Availability of 2017-18 Clean Stream Grants

NASHVILLE ---The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with stream clean-up projects and planting projects during the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Five grants, at a maximum of $1,000 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $5,000 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The projects are to be completed, the money spent, and a report submitted by June 30, 2018. The application deadline for this program is June 30, 2017.

The grant money could be used to buy supplies such as rakes, work gloves, and garbage bags. Also, it could be used to pay disposal fees for solid waste and tire removal or to provide promotional items like project advertisement or T-shirts and refreshments for volunteer support.

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization. The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

Contact TWRA’s Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or by email at della.sawyers@tn.gov with any questions. For additional information, interested persons may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist at the TWRA regional offices listed below:

Region 1

Allen Pyburn

200 Lowell Thomas Drive Jackson, TN 38301

(731) 423-5725

Email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov

Region 2

David Sims

P O Box 41489 Nashville, TN 37204

(615) 781-6510

Email: David.M.Sims@tn.gov

Region 3

Bobby Brown

464 Industrial Boulevard Crossville, TN 38555

(931) 484-9571

Email: Bobby.Brown@tn.gov

Region 4

Rob Lindbom

3030 Wildlife Way Morristown, TN 37814

(423) 587-7037

Email: Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov