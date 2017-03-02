Georgia Dept. of Education names Reward Schools: Several North G - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia Dept. of Education names Reward Schools: Several North GA schools earn honors

Posted:

The Georgia Department of Education today released its 2016-2017 list of Title I Reward Districts and Reward Schools.

“These schools and districts are working against the odds to provide an excellent education for their students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “This is so much more than numbers or data. We are talking about changed lives for thousands of students. I can’t overstate how proud I am of every teacher, administrator, and parent who worked to make that happen.”

Chickamauga City is among the four Reward Districts statewide. The “Reward District” designation is awarded to school systems with the highest absolute performance over three years for the “all students” group on the statewide assessments, among districts of their size. Title I Reward Districts are named in four categories: large districts with 10,000 or more students, medium districts with 4,000 to 9,999 students, small districts with 2,000 to 3,999 students, and extra-small districts with fewer than 2,000 students. Each Reward District receives a grant of $25,000 in additional federal funds.


Reward Schools are Title I schools that fall into one of two categories:

  • Highest-Performing School is among the five percent of the state’s Title I schools with the absolute highest performance, over three years, for the “all students” group on the statewide assessments. A school may not be classified as a Highest-Performing School if it has been identified as a Priority or Focus School.  Among the high-performing Reward Schools are Rock Spring Elementary in Walker County, Tunnel Hill and  Westside Elementary Schools in Whitfield County, Chickamauga Elementary School and Trion City School.
  • High-Progress School is among the 10 percent of the state’s Title I schools making the most progress in improving the performance of the “all students” group over three years on the statewide assessments. A school may not be classified as a High-Progress School if it has been identified as a Priority or Focus School.  Among the high-progress Reward Schools are Woodstation Elementary and Ringgold Middle School in Catoosa County, Dade Elementary and Davis Elementary in Dade County, Woodlawn, Eton, and Chatsworth Elementary Schools in Murray County, Gilbert and Stone Creek Elementary Schools in Walker County, New Hope and Cohutta Elementary, plus Westside Middle in Whitfield County, and Calhoun Elementary School.

Reward Districts for 2016-2017 are:

  • Forsyth County (Large)
  • Oconee County (Medium)
  • Jefferson City (Small)
  • Chickamauga City (Extra-Small)

View the lists of Reward Schools here:

