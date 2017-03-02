NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Murray County

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Murray County during the severe weather Wednesday evening.

The twister hit less than a mile north of Chatsworth.

Here's the complete summary by the NWS:

"An EF1 tornado touched down just west of the city limits of Chatsworth just east of GA 225 destroying a barn along Dogwood Circle. The tornado tracked east hitting a tractor trailer storage facility along Lowy Road where a semi trailer was overturned. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted in the area as well. The tornado continued east hitting an industrial building at the intersection of Highland Road and Treadwell Rd where large sections of the roof were peeled back. An apartment complex across the street sustained significant shingle damage and some minor roof structure damage. The tornado continued east snapping and uprooting trees along Keller Dr before coming to a school along Green Road and Old Dalton Ellijay Rd. The tornado caused significant damage to the baseball fields blowing down the fence...a cinderblock wall...throwing the bleachers onto the field and damaging the press box. The tornado continued to the ESE crossing W. Chestnut Street in Chatsworth uprooting and snapping trees. A fence was blown down and a car port was collapsed onto a car and home. The tornado weakened and lifted as it crossed US HWY 411 which runs north-south through Chatsworth. The majority of the damage along the path was considered high end EF0 damage with winds of 80 to 85 mph. The damage to the barn and to the baseball field were slightly greater and justify the low end EF1 rating."

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.