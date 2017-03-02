Local McDonalds barely passes after roaches found in kitchen

One fast-food restaurant barely passed its health inspection this week. Hamilton County Health Department inspectors found roaches in the kitchen, employees not washing hands after handling raw frozen beef and chicken, then handling utensils and touching surfaces around the kitchen.

The McDonald's at 104 Sequoyah Access Road scored a 70, just one point away from failure. Also cited in the report were excessive flies in kitchen, inside of coolers dirty, a dirty rag left on food prep counter, cigarette butts on the floor in outdoor storage shed and an ice bucket stored on the floor.

On the follow-up inspection, they were able to improve to an 89.

Schools inspected this week were:

91 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road

100 Boyd Buchanan School 4626 Bonnie Way

Hotels inspected this week:

95 Studio 6 7324 Shallowford Road

99 Knights Inn 6914 Shallowford Road

School Cafeterias:

93 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road

95 Harrison Elementary 5634 Highway 58

97 Boyd Buchanan School 4626 Bonnie Way

100 Middle Valley Elementary 1609 Thrasher Pike

100 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue

100 East Lake Elementary 3600 13th Avenue

Restauarants

78 Sticky Fingers Restaurant 420 Broad Street; reasons including wet stacking of clean equipment and utensils, food debris under units, dirty vent hoods, employee observed touching clothes then handling ready to eat food, self service items stored on the floor. Corrected to 93.

81 Boathouse Grill 1011 Riverside Drive; reasons including dented can on rack, no date tracking on oysters sold and tag not kept with raw oysters in cooler, employee observed not changing gloves between closing lid to raw meat station and handling bread for sandwich.

81 American Wings II 2316 3rd Street; reasons including ceiling tiles missing in prep area in kitchen, excessive trash accumulated at back door.

85 Biba's Cafe 2000 Sequoyah Access Road

86 Toscana Italian 6219 Lee Highway

91 Buffalo Wild Wings 5744 Highway 153

92 DQ Grill and Chill 2118 Gunbarrel Road

95 Gondolier's 6901 Lee Highway

96 Buffalo Wild Wings 5744 Highway 153

97 Uncle Larry's Fish (Mobile) 4618 Murray Hills Drive

97 Trailhead Juice 3211 South Broad Street

97 Papa John's 5942 Highway 58

98 Daved's Deli 7639 Middle Valley Road

98 Captain D's 5106 Hixson Pike

98 Burger King 2119 E. 23rd Street

98 Number One Chinese Restaurant 10161 Dayton Pike

98 Cupcake Kitchen 500 Broad Street

99 Taco Bell 9341 Dayton Pike

99 Mikado Thai Esan 7003 Lee Highway

99 Red Robin 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

99 Chick-fil-a 1804 Gunbarrel Road

99 Lois's Restaurant 3013 Dodson Avenue

Those restaurants earning a perfect score were:

100 Glass Street Breakfast and Lunch 2215 Crutchfield Street

100 Papa John's 5210 Brainerd Road

100 Urban Grind 2193 Park Drive

100 Papa John's 7000 Lee Highway

100 Subway 10157 Dayton Pike

100 El Meson 248 Northgate Park

100 El Jinete 5559 Little Debbie Parkway

If you are in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.