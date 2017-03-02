Drugs suspected after inmates fall ill at Alabama jail - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Drugs suspected after inmates fall ill at Alabama jail

By Associated Press

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say synthetic drugs are suspected after three inmates fell ill inside a jail in Alabama.

Officials say three prisoners had to be taken to a hospital Wednesday night from the Etowah County jail in Gadsden. The health problems happened almost simultaneously, and authorities suspect the prisoners were under the influence of some substance.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says synthetic drugs are suspected. She says officials believe someone smuggled the drugs into the lockup inside their body.

