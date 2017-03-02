Drugs suspected after inmates fall ill at Alabama jail

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say synthetic drugs are suspected after three inmates fell ill inside a jail in Alabama.

Officials say three prisoners had to be taken to a hospital Wednesday night from the Etowah County jail in Gadsden. The health problems happened almost simultaneously, and authorities suspect the prisoners were under the influence of some substance.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says synthetic drugs are suspected. She says officials believe someone smuggled the drugs into the lockup inside their body.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.