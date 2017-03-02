Boyfriend arrested in Rhea County shaken baby case

The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man after investigators say he shook his girlfriend’s 7-month-old baby, causing severe injuries.

Officers were dispatched to a home last Thursday following a report of a child in distress.

"The baby was struggling to breathe on the initial call and CPR instructions were given over the phone from 911," said Det. Rocky Potter.

According to the arrest report, the baby suffered injuries "consistent with non-accidental trauma."

As a result of the investigation, Jesse Wyatt, 24, was arrested.

Investigators tell Channel 3 Wyatt was in a relationship with the baby’s mother.

The baby was taken to the Children's Hospital at Erlanger with serious injuries. Investigators say her condition has not improved.

Wyatt is facing several charges including aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Wyatt was booked in the Rhea County Jail. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

His next court date is March 14.

