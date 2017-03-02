Wallet snatching suspect sought by police - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wallet snatching suspect sought by police

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify man suspect of taking a woman's wallet.

Detectives tell Channel 3 that the woman left her wallet on the counter and it was reportedly grabbed by the suspect, who used the newspaper to conceal the theft. 

The theft happened at the BP gas station at 10960 Hwy 41 and I-75 at 10:40am on February 27. The photos were posted on the department's Facebook page.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be an older model green Ford Mustang LX.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706-935-2424.

