Veterans Park Walkway bricks available in Athens

In McMinn County, anyone interested in having a brick in the Veterans Park Walkway in Athens must order by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department says the brick can be in honor or in memory of a veteran. Bricks ordered by March 2 will be in place in the June 4, 2017 ceremony. That ceremony will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway during World War II and the U.S.S. Charles R. Ware crew reunion.

Bricks are $50 each and replica bricks are $20 each. Order forms are available at the Athens Recreation Department in the municipal building and on the city’s website.

For more information, contact the recreation department at 744-2704 or email recreation@cityofathenstn.com.